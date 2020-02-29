GLOBAL LEATHER CHEMICALS MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Leather Chemicals Market Overview

The global leather chemicals market was worth $ XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leather chemicals is a class of chemicals used to treat animal hides during the manufacture of leather. A range of leather chemical products are available in the market, and they are deployed in every step of leather production, from beam house to finishing. Leather is used in the production of shoes, garments, furniture, automotive upholstery, and other automotive applications such as automotive interiors.

Global Leather Chemicals Market – Market Dynamics

Growth in the textile and footwear industry is driving the global leather chemical market. As application of leather chemicals in textile and footwear increased owing to its superior properties such as excellent water resistance, improved finish adhesion, and it also offers improved color and look. Thus, growth in the production of textile and footwear will increase the leather chemical product demand.

Increased demand from the automotive industry is one of the important drivers contributing to the growth of the leather chemicals market. Leather is increasingly used in automotive interiors such as covers for seats and steering wheels. For instance, according to OICA, global automobile production between 2000 and 2017 was increased by approximately 25%. Also, increased demand for lighter leather finishing pigments and anti-soiling leather products is also expected to contribute to market growth. Continuous product innovation by vendors is another major growth driver.

Regular innovation and changing design model of various leather and luxury product lead to trigger the demand for the leather product in the market.

Despite the presence of these drivers, certain challenges such as the imposition of stringent regulations restrict the growth of the leather chemicals market. These regulations have led to increased compliance costs for vendors. Growing competition from low-cost products manufactured and distributed by vendors in Asia is another challenge that hinders the market.

Global Leather Chemicals Market – Segment Analysis

Based on product type the global leather chemicals market is broadly segmented as tanning and dyeing, finishing, beamhousing, and others. Among all these tanning & dyeing chemicals accounted for major market share in 2018. This is owing to their usage mainly in the initial stages of leather processing to provide leather a desirable and stable structure. In the forecast period finishing leather chemicals are expected to grow at a high CAGR. Because these chemicals provide protective coatings to leather and improves its aesthetic appearance. It also helps in providing smooth surface by covering the natural and unresolvable defects from leather, extended durability, weather resistant, wear & tear resistance, and so on.

Based on the application the global leather chemical market is segmented into footwear, textiles, automobile, and others. Among all these footwear applications occupied the major market share and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. This is owing to the increase in leather usage in footwear which helps in imparting tolerance to heat and mechanical action. Mostly, leather is used in shoemaking. For instance, in 2017, according to Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) the United States annual sales of the shoe is valued for USD 81 billion.

Global Leather Chemicals Market – Geographical Analysis

The global leather chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific occupies the dominant share in the leather chemicals market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. This is owing to increase in the demand for leather in the textile industry. For instance, according to Fibre2Fashion in 2015, textile segment revenue reached approximately USD 25 billion and by 2020 it is expected to grow by 36%. Additionally, the availability of larger producers of footwear owing to cost-effective labor and low initial investments is one of the major drivers of the market in APAC. Also, growth in the automotive sector is driving the leather chemicals market in this region.

Global Leather Chemicals Market – Competitive Analysis

Significant players of global leather chemicals market are BASF SE, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Indofil Industries Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Clariant, Schill & Seilacher GmbH & Co., Tytan, TEXAPEL, Elementis plc., Zschimmer & Schwarz & Co KG, DyStar, Lanxess AG, Lawrence international, Stahl International BV and others. The diversified product portfolio is the primary factor that is responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the market. Also, they have been adopting key strategies, such as new product developments, acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their share in the cold chain packaging market and the market competitiveness. For instance, in May 2017, LANXESS one of the leading manufacturers of leather chemicals expanded their portfolio for the leather industry with the addition of HYDRHOLAC CL-20 Emulsion and OPTI-MATT AD-20 Duller. In October 2017 Stahl acquired BASF’s leather chemicals business, which is one of the leading companies of the leather chemical market.

