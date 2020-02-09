Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Lead Mining to 2022 Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By Top Company – Vedanta Resources Plc, Glencore Plc, South32 ltd and Tech Resources Ltd.” to its huge collection of research reports.



GlobalData’s “Global Lead Mining to 2022“, provides a comprehensive coverage on global lead industry. It provides historical and forecast data on lead production by country, lead reserves, lead reserves by country, and consumption to 2022. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lead industry. It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, and by region, profiles of major lead producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Scope

– The report contains an overview of global lead mining industry inlcuding key demand driving factors affecting the global lead mining industry.

– It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects, consumption, and consumption by country and major exportes and importers.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2100108

Reasons to buy

– To gain an understanding of the global lead mining industry, relevant driving factors

– To understand historical and forecast trend on global lead production, and consumption

– To identify key players in the global lead mining industry

– To gain an understanding of major active, exploration and development projects.



Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-lead-mining-to-2022-report.html/toc



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Global Lead Mining to 2022

2.1 Key Highlights

3 Global Lead Mining: Reserves, Production, Consumption, and Trade

3.1 Reserves by Country, Major Mines, Grade and Mine Life

3.1.1 Australia

3.1.2 China

3.1.3 Russia

3.1.4 Peru

3.1.5 Mexico

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production

3.2.1 Production by country

3.2.2 China

3.2.3 Australia

3.2.4 US

3.3 Active Mines

3.4 Exploration Projects

3.5 Development Projects

3.6 Global Lead Consumption

3.6.1 China

3.6.2 US

3.7 Major Exporters and Importers

3.8 Factors Affecting the Demand for Lead

3.8.1 Demand from Chinas automotive sector

4 Global Lead Mining: Major Lead Producers

4.1 Mines and Projects by Company

4.2 Total Number of Mines/Projects by Region

4.3 Revenues by Company

4.4 Vedanta Resources Plc

4.5 Glencore Plc

4.6 South32 Ltd

4.7 Teck Resources Ltd

5 Appendix

5.1 Abbreviations

5.2 Methodology

5.3 Coverage

5.4 Secondary Research

5.5 Contact Us

5.6 Disclaimer