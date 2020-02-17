Global Lead Frame Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lead Frame Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

A lead frame consists of a die mounting paddle and lead fingers. The die paddle serves primarily to mechanically support the die during package manufacture. The lead fingers connect the die to the circuitry external to the package.

Scope of the Report:

The lead frame market itself has gone from a growth market to the mature phase, resulting in over-commoditization of lead frame products. According to the report, global revenue for lead frame was valued at $ 3781.24 million in 2017, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 4926.21 million by end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2017 and 2023.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM) has withdrawn from the lead frame business, based on an assessment of the changing business environment. The lead frame market itself has gone from a growth market to the mature phase, resulting in over-commoditization of lead frame products. Moreover, the emergence of Chinese local manufacturers has intensified competition for these products. On March 17, 2017, Chang Wah Technology purchased SH Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based investment company, from SH Materials Co., Ltd. (SHM). In 2017, Jin Lin Technology has merger and acquisition three power device lead manufacturer from Japan Sumitomo Metals (SMM), which are SH Precision Co., Ltd (Japan), Suzhou SH Precision Co., Ltd (China) and Malaysian SH Precision Sdn Bhd (Malaysia). Nowadays, Jih Lin Technology is status as the top 3 power devices lead frame manufacturer of the world.

The worldwide market for Lead Frame is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 4930 million US$ in 2024, from 3940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lead Frame in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mitsui High-tec

ASM Pacific Technology

Shinko

Samsung

Chang Wah Technology

SDI

POSSEHL

Kangqiang

Enomoto

JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY

DNP

Fusheng Electronics

LG Innotek

Hualong

I-Chiun

Jentech

QPL Limited

Dynacraft Industries

Yonghong Technology

WuXi Micro Just-Tech

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stamping Process Lead Frame

Etching Process Lead Frame

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Integrated Circuit

Discrete Device

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

