Global Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, etc.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Lead-Acid Battery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Johnson Controls

Exide

CSB Battery

GS Yuasa Corporate

Enersys

EAST PENN Manufacturing

FIAMM

Sebang

Atlasbx

Amara Raja

C&D Technologies

Trojan

NorthStar Battery

Midac Power

ACDelco

Banner batteries

First National Battery

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Power

Shoto

Camel

Fengfan

Leoch

Narada Power

Sacred Sun Power Sources

Coslight Technology

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Others

By End-User / Application

Automotive Starter

Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

Forklifts and Other Vehicles

UPS

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Johnson Controls

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Exide

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 CSB Battery

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 GS Yuasa Corporate

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Enersys

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 EAST PENN Manufacturing

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 FIAMM

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Sebang

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Atlasbx

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Amara Raja

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 C&D Technologies

12.12 Trojan

12.13 NorthStar Battery

12.14 Midac Power

12.15 ACDelco

12.16 Banner batteries

12.17 First National Battery

12.18 Chaowei Power

12.19 Tianneng Power

12.20 Shoto

12.21 Camel

12.22 Fengfan

12.23 Leoch

12.24 Narada Power

12.25 Sacred Sun Power Sources

12.26 Coslight Technology

Continued….

