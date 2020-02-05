Global LCD TV Panel Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Leading Companies: Samsung Display, LG Display, Innolux Crop., AUO, CSOT, BOE, Sharp, Panasonic, CEC-Panda

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global LCD TV Panel Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 137 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

LCD displays utilize two sheets of polarizing material with a liquid crystal solution between them. An electric current passed through the liquid causes the crystals to align so that light cannot pass through them. Each crystal, therefore, is like a shutter, either allowing light to pass through or blocking the light. LCD panel is the key components of LCD display. And the price trends of LCD panel directly affect the price of liquid crystal displays. LCD panel consists of several components: Glass substrate, drive electronics, polarizers, color filters etc. Only LCD panel applied for TV will be counted in this report

Samsung Display, LG Display, Innolux Crop and AUO captured the top four revenue share spots in the LCD TV Panel market in 2015. Samsung Display dominated with 22.11 percent revenue share, followed by LG Display with 19.72 percent revenue share and Innolux Crop Display with 19.30 percent revenue share.

According to this study, over the next five years the LCD TV Panel market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 54800 million by 2024, from US$ 48800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LCD TV Panel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of LCD TV Panel market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the LCD TV Panel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global LCD TV Panel market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global LCD TV Panel players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Samsung Display

LG Display

Innolux Crop.

AUO

CSOT

BOE

Sharp

Panasonic

CEC-Panda

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

32” and Below

37”

39”

40”/42”/43”

46”/47”48”

50”

55”/58”

60”

65”

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of LCD TV Panel in each application, can be divided into

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global LCD TV Panel market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LCD TV Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LCD TV Panel players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LCD TV Panel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of LCD TV Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

