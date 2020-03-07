In this report, the Global LCD Photoresists Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LCD Photoresists Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide LCD Photoresists market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global LCD Photoresists breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
LCD photoresists is a large class of photoresist. Their main ingredients include resins, photosensitive agents, solvents and additives, and other components, mainly Color resist, Black Matrix Resist, Overcoat Resist, Photo Spacer and others.
Color resists
Color resists, generally known as photoresist(s), are used to form color filter layers of LCD panels consisted of red, green and blue colors, they are key materials in determining color saturation and contrast for displays.
Color resists are produced by mixing pigments and polymeric binders together, with later additions of dispersants and solvents to create formulations that protect color underlayers during curing processes. The color resists predominantly provide resistance to fading, thermal and chemical degradation, but also provide secondary protection for parts created in the lattice formations that require further treatments and processing during LCD manufacturing.
Black Matrix
Black Matrix is arranged in the form of stripes, grids or mosaics between color patterns of the Red, Green and Blue pixel arrays in the color filter. This product is designed for high light-shielding properties to increase the contrast ratio of LCD panels. Additionally, black matrix is deposited to a glass substrate to prevent leakage of backlight and color mixing from adjacent pixel formations, which also enhances contrast.
The LCD photoresists industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers JSR and MCC have relative higher level of products quality. As to South Korea, SUMITOMO (Dongwoo) has become as a global leader. In Taiwan, Chimei leads the technology development.
Many companies have several plants, usually located in the place close to aimed consumption region.
The key consumption markets locate at China and South Korea. The South Korea and China takes the market share over 60%, followed by Taiwan with 26.40%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 31.4%.
We tend to believe this industry should have a stable development in the next few years.
Global LCD Photoresists market size will increase to 1350 Million US$ by 2025, from 1130 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LCD Photoresists.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ LCD Photoresists capacity, production, value, price and market share of LCD Photoresists in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
JSR
Toyo Ink
SUMITOMO(Dongwoo)
Chimei
MCC
NSCC
LG Chemical
DNP
Daxin
Everlight Chemical
LCD Photoresists Breakdown Data by Type
Color Resists(RGB)
Black Matrix(BM)
LCD Photoresists Breakdown Data by Application
Telephone
PC
TV
Tablet
Laptop
LCD Photoresists Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
LCD Photoresists Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global LCD Photoresists capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key LCD Photoresists manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LCD Photoresists :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
