Global Latex Sealant Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Latex Sealant Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. In building construction sealant is sometimes synonymous with caulking and also serve the purposes of blocking dust, sound and heat transmission. Sealants may be weak or strong, flexible or rigid, permanent or temporary. Sealants are not adhesives but some have adhesive qualities and are called adhesive-sealants or structural sealants.

The main difference between adhesives and sealants is that sealants typically have lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives do. When sealants are used between substrates having different thermal coefficients of expansion or differing elongation under stress, they need to have adequate flexibility and elongation. Sealants generally contain inert filler material and are usually formulated with an elastomer to give the required flexibility and elongation. They usually have a paste consistency to allow filling of gaps between substrates. Low shrinkage after application is often required. Many adhesives can be formulated into sealants.

There are mainly two kind of Latex Sealant, including including EVA Sealant and Acrylic Sealant.

Acrylic Latex Sealant emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Latex Sealants and accounted for 44.48% of total market volume in 2016. EVA Latex Sealant followed epoxy adhesives which accounted for 38.06% of total market volume in 2016.

Nowadays, North America and Europe account for nearly half of the global Latex Sealant production and consumption. Asia Pacific is the most active region in the nearly future because of the drive of downstreams

Growth of the Latex Sealant market is largely associated with the growth in the construction industry. The construction industry is expected to push the adhesive industry to new heights, which in turn will help the construction market achieve greater volumes and revenues in the near future; hence this drives the demand for adhesive at a significant pace.

The global Latex Sealant market is valued at 490 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Latex Sealant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Latex Sealant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

3M

ITW

PPG

H.B. Fuller

DOW CORNING

Bostik

Sika

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

Premier Building Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Latex Sealant

EVA Latex Sealant

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Family House

Other

