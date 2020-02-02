Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery coverd 3C Products, Fresh Products and others like clothes, shoes, daily necessities, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

The global Last Mile Delivery market is valued at 30200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 47000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Last Mile Delivery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Last Mile Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Last Mile Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

SF Express

XPO Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics

B. Hunt (JBI, DCS and ICS)

Agility

China POST

Hitachi Transport System

DSV

YTO Express

Panalpina

Toll Holdings

Expeditors International of Washington

GEFCO

ZTO Express

STO Express

Dachser

H. Robinson Worldwide

Sinotrans

Yusen Logistics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

B2C

B2B

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Last Mile Delivery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Last Mile Delivery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Last Mile Delivery in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Last Mile Delivery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Last Mile Delivery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Last Mile Delivery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Last Mile Delivery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

