Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.

The global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market is valued at 1812.38 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3300.66 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% during 2018-2025.

The major players in global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market include

Han’s Laser

Trumpf

Telesis

Danaher

Brother

Hitachi

Dover

Macsa

SATO

Gravotech

Trotec

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

REA JET

ITW

SUNINE

KGK

Matthews

Control print

KBA-Metronic

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Laser Coding and Marking Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Row

On the basis of product, the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market is primarily split into

Fiber Laser

CO2 Laser

UV Laser

Others (YAG Laser, etc.)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laser Coding and Marking Equipment 1

1.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Production and Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 2

1.2.2 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Production Market Share by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Fiber Laser 3

1.2.4 CO2 Laser 4

1.2.5 UV Laser 4

1.2.6 Others (YAG Laser, etc.) 5

1.3 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Segment by Applications 6

1.4 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market by Regions (2013-2025) 7

1.4.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 7

1.4.2 North America Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 8

1.4.3 China Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 9

1.4.4 Europe Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 10

1.4.5 Japan Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 11

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.4.7 India Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 13

1.5 Global Market Size of Laser Coding and Marking Equipment (2013-2025) 14

1.5.1 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 14

1.5.2 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Output (Unit) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 15

….

7 Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 52

7.1 Han’s Laser 52

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 52

7.1.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 53

7.1.3 Han’s Laser Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 54

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 56

7.2 Trumpf 57

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 57

7.2.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 58

7.2.3 Trumpf Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 59

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 60

7.3 Telesis Technologies 61

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 61

7.3.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 62

7.3.3 Telesis Technologies Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 63

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 64

7.4 Danaher (Videojet and FOBA) 65

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 65

7.4.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 66

7.4.3 Danaher (Videojet and FOBA) Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 69

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 70

7.5 Brother (Domino) 71

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 71

7.5.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 72

7.5.3 Brother (Domino) Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 73

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 74

7.6 Hitachi Industrial Equipment 75

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 75

7.6.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 76

7.6.3 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 76

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 78

7.7 Dover (Markem-Imaje) 79

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 79

7.7.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 80

7.7.3 Dover (Markem-Imaje) Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 80

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82

7.8 Macsa 83

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 83

7.8.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 84

7.8.3 Macsa Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 85

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 86

7.9 SATO 87

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 87

7.9.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 88

7.9.3 SATO Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 89

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 91

7.10 Gravotech 91

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 91

7.10.2 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Product Overview 92

7.10.3 Gravotech Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Capacity, Production (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 92

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 94

7.11 Trotec 95

7.12 Rofin 99

7.13 TYKMA Electrox 103

7.14 REA JET 107

7.15 ITW (Diagraph) 111

7.16 SUNINE 115

7.17 KGK 119

7.18 Matthews Marking Systems 123

7.19 Control Print 127

7.20 KBA-Metronic 131

Continued….

