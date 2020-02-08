Global Larvicides Market 2019 with top countries data : Regions, Expanded Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Larvicides Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Larvicides Market report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Larvicides Market provides a detailed analysis of Larvicides Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

A larvicide (alternatively larvacide) is an insecticide that is specifically targeted against the larval life stage of an insect. Their most common use is against mosquitoes. Larvicides may be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators, or (increasingly) biological control agents.

Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Certis USA, Central Garden & Pet Company, Nufarm, Russell Ipm, Eli Lilly, Summit Chemical, Gowan Company

This report focuses on the Larvicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to be the worldâs largest market for pest control products, with the presence of many multinational and national companies in the region. Regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa and the Middle East are also witnessing an increase in demand for larvicides due to an increase in incidences of diseases, the prevalence of stringent hygiene & food safety legislation, IPM practices, and the growing middle-class population. The worldwide market for Larvicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Biocontrol agents

Chemical agents

Insect growth regulators

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Larvicides market in each application and can be divided into:

Public health

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential