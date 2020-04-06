In this report, the Global Large Power Transformers Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Large Power Transformers Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Power transformers connect electrical networks or systems of different voltages to allow power exchange between them. Power transformers are used for power generation, power transmission, electro-intensive industrial applications, and consumer applications.
The demand for power transformers is expected to continually increase due to increasing electrification ratio in emerging as well as mature economies. The continual enhancement of technology and progressive research and development initiatives are driving the market for large power transformers with improved features and specifications considering the regional and global environmental regulations.
The global Large Power Transformers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Large Power Transformers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Large Power Transformers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Alstom
Crompton Greaves
Siemens
General Electric
Hyundai Heavy Industries
TBEA Co.
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
100 MVA to 500 MVA
501 MVA to 800 MVA
801 MVA to 1200 MVA
Segment by Application
Power Generation
Power Transmission
Electro-Intensive Industrial
Consumer Applications
