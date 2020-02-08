Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications to 2022

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market- By Volume and Value; By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops), By Thickness (3mm &below,5 to 9mm, 9.1 to12mm and 12mm & above ), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, G.C.C and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE).

Large format ceramic panel also known as extra-large size ceramic tile is a new craftily designed product segment in ceramic tile market. On the grounds of continuous dynamic innovations and developments of manufacturing process in ceramic tile industry, additionally with the change in incremental demand of seamless ceramic tiles gave birth to the Large Format ceramic panels.

On account of perfect flatness, extremely low weight and excellent physical and mechanical properties, Large Format ceramic panels are widely used in architecture and interior design. These versatile solutions are becoming increasingly popular both for traditional applications and for uses that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. This success is a result of recent technological advances in the manufacturing and decoration processes, which allow excellent technical performance to be combined with a modern, sophisticated design.

Availability of ceramic panels in wide range of dimensions from 100cm*300cm to 160cm*480cm of length and breadth respectively with thickness from 3mm to 30mm facilitates the growth of ceramic panels in different applicability.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: Analysis By Type of Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Wall Cladding, Countertop), By Thickness (3mm & below, 5-9 mm, 9.1-12 mm, 20 mm & Above), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2022)”, global Large Format Ceramic Panel market is projected to display a good growth of over 15.68% by volume and 10.69% CAGR by value during 2017 – 2025, chiefly driven by advancement in construction sector, strong established distribution channel, innovation and technological development in manufacturing process and inclination of consumer behaviour towards Large Format seamless ceramic tiles due to its unique features.

During year 2017-2025, demand growth for large format ceramic panel market is expected to exhibit the maximum advancement, owing to high applicability in varied end-user applications. Large format ceramic panels are increasingly being used in floorings, interior and exterior walls and countertops in several high-end commercial and residential buildings. Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share of around 65%, in the total market in 2016, and is predicted to advance at a significant rate, owing to the soaring growth in construction sectors, economic development and changing consumer preference.

The report titled, “Global Large Format Ceramic Panel: By volume and value, Analysis By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops), By Thickness (3mm &below,5 to 9mm, 9.1 to12mm and 12mm & above), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, G.C.C, ROW) , By Country ; (2014-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global large format ceramic panel market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Product Benchmarking

Pricing Analysis

Production Analysis

Company Analysis – Laminam Spa, Neolith, Granitifiandre, ABK Group, Levantina, Florim, RAK Ceramics

