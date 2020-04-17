Global Landing Gear Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Landing Gear market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Landing Gear market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft or spacecraft and may be used for either takeoff or landing. For aircraft it is generally both.For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.

Circor International, Inc.

Safran Landing

Integral Aerospace

AdamWorks Inc

Worthington Aviation

UTC Aerospace

CIRCOR Aerospace

Heroux-Devtek

Eaton Corporation

Mecaer

Merill Technologies Group

United Continental Holdings Inc

Honeywell International

Magellan Aerospace

AAR

Liebherr

Market Segment by Product Type

Tricycle Landing Gear

Rear Three-Point Landing Gear

Bicycle Landing Gear

Many-Pillar Landing Gear

Market Segment by Application

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Jet

Spacecraft

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Landing Gear status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Landing Gear manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Landing Gear are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

