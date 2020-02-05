Global Land Freight Forwarding Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Market Analysis Research Report On “Global Land Freight Forwarding Market 2018 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 ” To Their Research Database.
Global Land Freight Forwarding Market—
This report focuses on the global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Land Freight Forwarding market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Full Container Load (FCL)
1.4.3 Less-than container load (LCL)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Beverage
1.5.4 Electronic
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kuehne + Nagel
12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.2 DHL Group
12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
12.3 DB Schenker Logistics
12.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
12.4 GEODIS
12.4.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.5 Panalpina
12.5.1 Panalpina Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development
12.6 DSV
12.6.1 DSV Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.6.4 DSV Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DSV Recent Development
12.7 Bolloré Logistics
12.7.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.7.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development
12.8 Expeditors
12.8.1 Expeditors Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.8.4 Expeditors Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Expeditors Recent Development
12.9 Nippon Express
12.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
12.10 CEVA Logistics
12.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
12.11 Pantos Logistics
12.12 Agility Logistics
12.13 Hellmann
12.14 Damco
12.15 KWE
12.16 Hitachi Transport
12.17 Sankyu
12.18 Kerry Logistics
12.19 Logwin
12.20 C.H.Robinson
12.21 Yusen Logistics
Continued…
