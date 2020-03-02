Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market 2025 Industry Dynamics, Top Players, Current Trends and Revenue Forecast

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Research Report 2019”.

Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment market 2018-2025

A local area network (LAN) is a group of computers and associated devices that share a common communications line or wireless link to a server. Typically, a LAN encompasses computers and peripherals connected to a server within a distinct geographic area such as an office or a commercial establishment. LAN Speed Test was designed from the ground up to be a simple but powerful tool for measuring file transfer, hard drive, USB Drive, and Local Area Network (LAN) speeds (wired & wireless). WAN is Wide Area Network or in some areas Wireless Area Network, it is combination of several LAN’s (Local Area Network). The development of enterprise networks should further lift the demand for test equipment. In order to withstand sales, test equipment vendors need to track evolving standards, reduce product development time and incorporate standards into test equipment designs. High demand and large-scale enterprises installing LAN/WAN test equipment in their sites, and the necessity for the performance analysis of the networks are estimated to boost market growth.

Global Market Outline: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market

Quality of Service (QoS) has become an integral part of organizations, which depends on various providers such as equipment vendors, national carriers, global service providers, and system integrators for high quality and effective performance. E-commerce, online trading, and triple play enhance the private enterprises’ environment owing to the need for IT networks. Security concerns such as breaching and leakage losses oblige the use of test equipment to handle the emerging technologies. The necessity to protect networks from hackers, virus attacks, ominous losses, and rupturing are also expected to propel the LAN/WAN test equipment market growth over the forecast period.

The global LAN/WAN Test Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LAN/WAN Test Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LAN/WAN Test Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LAN/WAN Test Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies(US)

AOIP SAS(France)

Anritsu Corporation(Japan)

Digital Lightwave Inc(US)

Finisar Corporation(US)

EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc(US)

Fluke Networks(US)

Ixia(US)

Harris Corporation(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers

Protocol Analyzers

Conformance Analyzers

Interoperability Test Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom

Datacom

Wireless and Fiber Optics Test

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of LAN/WAN Test Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LAN/WAN Test Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LAN/WAN Test Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size

2.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players LAN/WAN Test Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players in China

7.3 China LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type

7.4 China LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players in India

10.3 India LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type

10.4 India LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 LAN/WAN Test Equipment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

