Global Laminated Particle Boards Depth Research Report 2019

Particle board, also known as particleboard and chipboard, is an engineered wood product manufactured from wood chips, sawmill shavings, or even sawdust, and a synthetic resin or other suitable binder, which is pressed and extruded. Oriented strand board, also known as flakeboard, waferboard, or chipboard, is similar but uses machined wood flakes offering more strength. All of these are composite materials that belong to the spectrum of fiberboard products.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kronospan

DareGlobal Wood

ARAUCO

Kastamonu Entegre

Plummer Forest Products

Evergreen Group

Associate Decor

Integrated Wood Components Inc.

PB China

Royal Plywood Company

Segezga Group

Panel Plus

Kopine

Tafisa Canada

SWISS KRONO

Dew River

Roseburg

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Raw Particleboard

Fire Resistant Particleboard

Moisture Resistant Particleboard

Segment by Application

Furniture and interior decoration

Ceiling and wall paneling

Partition walls

Doors

Flooring

