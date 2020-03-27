Global Lactobionic Acid Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lactobionic acid is formed by oxidation of the disaccharide lactose. It is a molecule in which the PHA gluconolactone is attached to a sugar, galactose. Lactobionic acid takes the properties of bulk and polarity still further than the PHAs, with the added benefit of being a strong antioxidant and iron chelator. It has appeared on the commercial scene as a versatile polyhydroxy acid with numerous promising applications in the food, medicine, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and chemical industries.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The major raw material for lactobionic acid is lactose. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lactobionic acid industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Lactobionic Acid market is valued at 19 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 34 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lactobionic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lactobionic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Reliable Biopharmaceutical

Global Lactobionic Acid

Bio-sugars Technology

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

Carbosynth

Shanghai Hongbang Medical Technology

BOC Sciences

Haohua Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lactobionic Acid Solution

Lactobionic Acid Powder

Segment by Application

Medicine

Cosmetic

Food and Beverage

Chemical Industry

Others

