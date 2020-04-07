In this report, the Global Lactate Esters Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lactate Esters Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lactate-esters-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019



Lactate Esters are derivatives of lactic acid. It is commonly used as a solvent or intermediate in pharmaceutical, detergent, coatings, food and fragrance production. The most common types include methyl lactate, ethyl lactate and butyl lactate, etc.

Lactate esters industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world lactate esters industry. The main market players are Corbion, Galactic, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Vertec BioSolvents, Godavari Biorefineries, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering and Huade Biological Engineering, etc. The production of lactate esters will increase to 34087 MT in 2017 from 26417 MT in 2012 with CAGR of 5.23%. Global lactate esters capacity utilization rate remained at around 63.03% in 2016.

Lactate esters have several types, the common types include methyl lactate, ethyl lactate and butyl lactate, etc. And each type has its own applications respectively. With solvent and intermediate application of lactate esters, the downstream industries will need more lactate esters products. So, lactate esters have a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance lactate esters through improving technology.

The major raw materials for lactate esters are lactic acid, ethanol / methanol / butanol, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lactate esters. The production cost of lactate esters is also an important factor which could impact the price of lactate esters.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global Lactate Esters market is valued at 92 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lactate Esters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lactate Esters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Corbion

Galactic

Musashino Chemical Laboratory

Vertec BioSolvents

Godavari Biorefineries

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Huade Biological Engineering

Yibang Industry & Commerce

Haijianuo Bioengineer

Jindan Lactic Acid

Pianguan Shenxia

Shenzhen Esun Industrial

Baisheng Biotechnology

Tianrun Lactic Acid

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Methyl Lactate

Ethyl Lactate

Butyl Lactate

Others

Segment by Application

Electronics

Paints & Inks

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lactate-esters-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com