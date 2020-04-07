In this report, the Global Lactate Esters Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lactate Esters Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lactate Esters are derivatives of lactic acid. It is commonly used as a solvent or intermediate in pharmaceutical, detergent, coatings, food and fragrance production. The most common types include methyl lactate, ethyl lactate and butyl lactate, etc.
Lactate esters industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world lactate esters industry. The main market players are Corbion, Galactic, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Vertec BioSolvents, Godavari Biorefineries, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering and Huade Biological Engineering, etc. The production of lactate esters will increase to 34087 MT in 2017 from 26417 MT in 2012 with CAGR of 5.23%. Global lactate esters capacity utilization rate remained at around 63.03% in 2016.
Lactate esters have several types, the common types include methyl lactate, ethyl lactate and butyl lactate, etc. And each type has its own applications respectively. With solvent and intermediate application of lactate esters, the downstream industries will need more lactate esters products. So, lactate esters have a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance lactate esters through improving technology.
The major raw materials for lactate esters are lactic acid, ethanol / methanol / butanol, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lactate esters. The production cost of lactate esters is also an important factor which could impact the price of lactate esters.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.
The global Lactate Esters market is valued at 92 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lactate Esters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lactate Esters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Corbion
Galactic
Musashino Chemical Laboratory
Vertec BioSolvents
Godavari Biorefineries
Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
Huade Biological Engineering
Yibang Industry & Commerce
Haijianuo Bioengineer
Jindan Lactic Acid
Pianguan Shenxia
Shenzhen Esun Industrial
Baisheng Biotechnology
Tianrun Lactic Acid
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Methyl Lactate
Ethyl Lactate
Butyl Lactate
Others
Segment by Application
Electronics
Paints & Inks
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Others
