Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025 . The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are growing used of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of LIMS in various industries, technological advancements in LIMS services are boosting the growth of the global LIMS market. On the other hand, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration standards for LIMS are hampering the growth of the market.

The key market players for global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market are listed below;

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. McKesson Corporation Abbott Siemens AG Roper Technologies, Inc. IBM Corporation PerkinElmer Inc. Illumina, Inc. Shimadzu Corporation LabWare LABWORKS

The market is further segmented into; Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, the services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, the broad-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into on-premise LIMS, cloud-based LIMS and remotely hosted LIMS. In 2018, the cloud-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of industry type into biotech/pharma, chemical/energy, food and beverage, diagnostics/medical device, consumer products, CRO/CMO and others. In 2018, the food and beverage segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions; North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

