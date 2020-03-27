In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-serine-market-research-and-forecast-2019



L-serine, a white crystalline solid or powder without odour, is an amino acid with the formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH2OH. It is one of the protein genic amino acids.

L-Serine, a white crystalline solid or powder, is usually used as APIs during the medicine synthesis. Also, it can be used in other industries, such as food industry, cosmetics industry and so on.

Among those applications, demand from pharm industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 44.80% in 2015, followed by food industry with the share of 43.64%.

In the past few years, limited by technology issues, the production of L-serine was mainly dominated by the companies from Europe, USA and Japan. Actually, although some new companies from developing countries, such as China, have entered into the industry, they have to face the technology obstacles, such as the yield rate as well as product performance issues. Leading companies, such as Ajinomoto and Evonik, have large market share of L-serine and highest reputation on their L-serine.

Japan, USA and Europe are the major production bases of L-serine in the world. The three regions held about 77% production share in 2015. As for China, since Ajinomoto, Evonik as well as other companies built plants in the region in the past few years, the country’s L-serine business also develops fast.

Refers to consumption, Europe is the largest consumer. The region consumed about 1870 MT L-serine in 2015. The follower is USA, which consumed about 1450 MT.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the L-serine market will keep increasing in the coming years. It is believed that more and more companies will enter in the field once the technology barrier is broken. Also, the industry will witness fierce competition and price decline further in the next few years.

The global L-serine market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on L-serine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L-serine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

Evonik

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Mitsui Chemicals

Amino

Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Jinghai Amino Acid

Tianan Pharmceuticals

Jiahe Biotech

Huayang Chemical

Puyer BioPharm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharm Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetics

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-serine-market-research-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com