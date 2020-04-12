In this report, the Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-glutamine-gln-industry-depth-survey-2019



L-Glutamine, short as Gln, is the most abundant amino acid in the body. It is responsible for transporting nitrogen into your muscles. Glutamine also plays a large role in metabolism, the functioning of your immune system, protein synthesis and energy restoration.

In this report we only counting the glutamine products which circulate on the market, not including the glutamine products which are used for manufacture other products directly by the glutamine manufacturers. Namely the glutamine products which not enter into the market are excluded in this report.

The technical barriers of L-Glutamine are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Japan, Korea and USA. The key companies in L-Glutamine market include Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua, and Fufeng.

L-Glutamine is widely used in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical industry and others. In 2015, L-Glutamine for nutraceutical consumption occupied more than 63% of total amount. The expansion of the application in nutraceutical products is driving the market growth. Therefore, increasing demand for L-Glutamine in pharmaceutical consumption and nutraceutical consumption is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. L-Glutamine industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global L-Glutamine (Gln) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on L-Glutamine (Gln) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L-Glutamine (Gln) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

Fufeng

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Nutraceutical Use

Pharmaceutical Use

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-glutamine-gln-industry-depth-survey-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com