Global L- Cysteine Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-cysteine-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



Cysteine (abbreviated as Cys or C) is an α-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH2SH. It is a semi-essential amino acid, which means that it can be biosynthesized in humans. The thiol side chain in cysteine often participates in enzymatic reactions, serving as a nucleophile. The thiol is susceptible to oxidization to give the disulfide derivative cysteine, which serves an important structural role in many proteins. When used as a food additive, it has the E number E920.

Currently, there are several companies in the world can produce l-cysteine product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Wacker, Nippon Rika, Ajinomoto, CJ Group, etc. The production of l-cysteine increased from 2770 MT in 2012 to 3402 MT in 2017, with an average growth rate of 4.20%. Global l-cysteine capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.62% in 2017.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global L- Cysteine market is valued at 96 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on L- Cysteine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L- Cysteine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacker

Nippon Rika

Ajinomoto

CJ Group

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Wuxi Bikang

Donboo Amino Acid

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Tech Grade

Pharma Grade

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Animal Feed

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-l-cysteine-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com