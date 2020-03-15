Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Knit Underwear and Nightwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Knit Underwear and Nightwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Knit Underwear and Nightwear market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Knit underwear are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it. Nightwear – also called sleepwear, nightclothes, or nightdress – is clothing designed to be worn while sleeping. The style of nightwear worn may vary with the seasons, with warmer styles being worn in colder conditions and vice versa. Some styles or materials are selected to be visually appealing or erotic in addition to their functional purposes.
In 2017, the global Knit Underwear and Nightwear market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Knit Underwear and Nightwear market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Knit Underwear and Nightwear include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Knit Underwear and Nightwear include
Benetton Group
Bella Di Notte
Berkshire Hathaway
Fruit of the Loom
Cia Hering
Calvin Klein
Delta Galil Industries
Donna Karan
Everlast Worldwide
Gunze
Jockey
Joe Boxer
Maidenform Brands
Perry Ellis
Parisa AFR Apparel International
Berlei
The Bali Company
Stanfield’s
Triumph International
Tefron
Warnaco Group
Wacoal
Wacoal America
Market Size Split by Type
Woman
Man
Children
Market Size Split by Application
Online sale
Offline sale
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Knit Underwear and Nightwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Knit Underwear and Nightwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Knit Underwear and Nightwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Knit Underwear and Nightwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Knit Underwear and Nightwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Woman
1.4.3 Man
1.4.4 Children
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Online sale
1.5.3 Offline sale
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Size
2.1.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Knit Underwear and Nightwear Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Sales by Type
4.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Revenue by Type
4.3 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Knit Underwear and Nightwear Breakdown Data by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Benetton Group
11.1.1 Benetton Group Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear
11.1.4 Knit Underwear and Nightwear Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Bella Di Notte
11.2.1 Bella Di Notte Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Knit Underwear and Nightwear
