Global Kitchen Hood Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2024

Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.

First, the concentration degree of Kitchen Hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, and China.

Italy has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Elica and Faber (though it is a part of FRANKE now), both have perfect design.

This report studies the global Kitchen Hood market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Kitchen Hood market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9590 million by 2024, from US$ 7840 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Kitchen Hood business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Kitchen Hood market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FABER

Haier

ROBAM

FOTILE

BSH Group

Whirlpool

Electrolux

VATTI

Nortek

DEandE

Miele

ELICA

Midea

Macro

CATA

Sub-Zero

Viking

Kenmmore

Vent-A-Hood

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Under Cabinet Mount

Wall Mount

Ceiling (Island) Mount

Downdraft Ventilation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Use

Home Use

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Kitchen Hoodconsumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Kitchen Hoodmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Kitchen Hoodmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Kitchen Hood with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Kitchen Hood submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

