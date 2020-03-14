Global Kingdom Veterinary Healthcare Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

The European Veterinary Healthcare Market was valued at $8.37 billion in 2016 and estimated to reach $11.41 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 6.4%,. In the United Kingdom, the market for vaccines in 2014 is estimated to be US$1.125 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.46% between 2011 and 2019, to reach US$1.76 billion by 2019. Veterinary services provide healthcare for animals – especially pets, farm animals, and animals kept in zoos, wildlife parks and sanctuaries. With the manufacturers focusing on the production of products with specialized manufacturing processes and specialized formulations the Veterinary Healthcare Market is gaining importance.

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the market for Veterinary healthcare are very few requirements for animal health drugs approval combined with the increased care for animals leading to increased pet ownership. Also awareness in rising incidences of zoonotic diseases is also a driving force for the market. The key factor for the growth of United Kingdom’s animal health market will be the need to increase production of farm animal products due to increase in consumption of the products (eggs, milk, beef and other dairy products). However, increasing regulation on antibiotics and increasing costs regulation related to animal testing are expected to remain as the major restraints for the growth of animal healthcare market. The other restraints for the growth of the market include increased competition for land and the scarcity of arable land and water.

Market Segmentation

The United Kingdom Veterinary Healthcare market is segmented by animal type and by product. On the basis of animal type market is segmented into farm animals and companion animals. Further, Farm animals are sub segmented into cattle, swine, fish, sheep and poultry whereas companion animals are sub segmented as dogs and cats. Based on product the marketed is segmented into vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, medicinal feed additives and others; where Feed additives are further sub-segmented into Nutritional feed additives and Medicinal feed additives.

Key Players

Key players in the veterinary healthcare market in the United Kingdom are Zoetis, Merck, Novartis, Merial and Bayer.

Growth strategies adopted by these players in the past have differed significantly. Companies like Zoestis and Bayer animal healthcare have focused on horizontal growth i.e. expanding their presence in emerging markets, whereas other companies like Elanco and Novartis animal healthcare have been operated within their established boundaries, going in for vertical growth by product innovation instead.

Report ContentsReport Highlights

U.K. Veterinary Healthcare Market Segments

U.K. Veterinary Healthcare Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

U.K. Veterinary Healthcare Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

U.K. Veterinary Healthcare Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status