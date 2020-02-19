Global Kinesiology Tape Market 2019: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Kinesiology Tape Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”
This report provides in depth study of “Kinesiology Tape Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Kinesiology Tape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Kinesiology tape is invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesiology tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints.
Global and Regional Kinesiology Tape market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Kinesio Taping
SpiderTech
KT TAPE
RockTape
StrengthTape
Nitto Denko
Mueller
LP Support
Towatek Korea
Atex Medical
Healixon
K-active
TERA Medical
Kindmax
DL Medical&Health
Socko
Medsport
GSPMED
Major Medical
Raphael
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Roll Form
Pre-cut Shape
By Application
Franchised Store
On-line Shop
Sport Team
Mall & Supermarket
Clinical
Others
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Roll Form
1.1.2.2 Pre-cut Shape
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Franchised Store
1.1.3.2 On-line Shop
1.1.3.3 Sport Team
1.1.3.4 Mall & Supermarket
1.1.3.5 Clinical
1.1.3.6 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 India Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
2.2 India
2.2.1 India Sales by Company
2.2.2 India Price by Company
….
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Kinesio Taping
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 SpiderTech
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 KT TAPE
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 RockTape
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 StrengthTape
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Nitto Denko
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Mueller
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 LP Support
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Towatek Korea
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Atex Medical
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Healixon
6.12 K-active
6.13 TERA Medical
6.14 Kindmax
6.15 DL Medical&Health
6.16 Socko
6.17 Medsport
6.18 GSPMED
6.19 Major Medical
6.20 Raphael
Continued….
