Global K-12 International Schools Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

An international school is a school that promotes international education, in an international environment, either by adopting a curriculum such as that of the International Baccalaureate, Edexcel or Cambridge International Examinations, or by following a national curriculum different from that of the school’s country of residence.
International schools cater mainly to students who are not nationals of the host country, such as the children of the staff of international businesses, international organizations, foreign embassies, missions, or missionary programs. Many local students attend these schools to learn the language of the international school and to obtain qualifications for employment or higher education in a foreign country.
The key players covered in this study
Cognita Schools
GEMS Education
Maple Leaf Educational Systems
Nord Anglia Education
ACS International Schools
Braeburn Schools
Dulwich College International
Esol Education
Harrow International Schools
Shrewsbury International School
Wellington College
Yew Chung Education Foundation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
English Language International School
Other Language International School
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
