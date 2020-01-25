Global K-12 International Schools Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “K-12 International Schools Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report focuses on the global K-12 International Schools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 International Schools development in United States, Europe and China.

An international school is a school that promotes international education, in an international environment, either by adopting a curriculum such as that of the International Baccalaureate, Edexcel or Cambridge International Examinations, or by following a national curriculum different from that of the school’s country of residence.

International schools cater mainly to students who are not nationals of the host country, such as the children of the staff of international businesses, international organizations, foreign embassies, missions, or missionary programs. Many local students attend these schools to learn the language of the international school and to obtain qualifications for employment or higher education in a foreign country.

The key players covered in this study

Cognita Schools

GEMS Education

Maple Leaf Educational Systems

Nord Anglia Education

ACS International Schools

Braeburn Schools

Dulwich College International

Esol Education

Harrow International Schools

Shrewsbury International School

Wellington College

Yew Chung Education Foundation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

English Language International School

Other Language International School

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global K-12 International Schools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 English Language International School

1.4.3 Other Language International School

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global K-12 International Schools Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Pre-primary School

1.5.3 Primary School

1.5.4 Middle School

1.5.5 High School

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 K-12 International Schools Market Size

2.2 K-12 International Schools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 K-12 International Schools Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 K-12 International Schools Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cognita Schools

12.1.1 Cognita Schools Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.1.4 Cognita Schools Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cognita Schools Recent Development

12.2 GEMS Education

12.2.1 GEMS Education Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.2.4 GEMS Education Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GEMS Education Recent Development

12.3 Maple Leaf Educational Systems

12.3.1 Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.3.4 Maple Leaf Educational Systems Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Maple Leaf Educational Systems Recent Development

12.4 Nord Anglia Education

12.4.1 Nord Anglia Education Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.4.4 Nord Anglia Education Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Nord Anglia Education Recent Development

12.5 ACS International Schools

12.5.1 ACS International Schools Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.5.4 ACS International Schools Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ACS International Schools Recent Development

12.6 Braeburn Schools

12.6.1 Braeburn Schools Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.6.4 Braeburn Schools Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Braeburn Schools Recent Development

12.7 Dulwich College International

12.7.1 Dulwich College International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.7.4 Dulwich College International Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dulwich College International Recent Development

12.8 Esol Education

12.8.1 Esol Education Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.8.4 Esol Education Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Esol Education Recent Development

12.9 Harrow International Schools

12.9.1 Harrow International Schools Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.9.4 Harrow International Schools Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Harrow International Schools Recent Development

12.10 Shrewsbury International School

12.10.1 Shrewsbury International School Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 K-12 International Schools Introduction

12.10.4 Shrewsbury International School Revenue in K-12 International Schools Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Shrewsbury International School Recent Development

12.11 Wellington College

12.12 Yew Chung Education Foundation

