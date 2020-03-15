Global K-12 Instruction Material Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2018–2025

Global K-12 Instruction Material Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The K-12 Instruction Material is developing and expanding at a significant pace. K12 instruction material refers to the tool that is used by teachers and student for learning purpose. The functions of K12 involves active learning and assessment. The various instruction material is based upon traditional resources, digital resources, teachers created resources and others. The types of instruction material in the school are dependent on the factors such as subjects learning methods landscape of the school technology access of the school, budgetary requirements, and government’s approval of the content.

The regional analysis of Global K-12 Instruction Material Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Hachette

Pearson

Macmillan

Scholastic

Follett

Kyowon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Traditional Instruction

Digital Instruction

By Course Offerings:

Curriculum Instruction

Assessment Instruction

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global K-12 Instruction Material Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609