Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Game-based Learning is games explicitly designed with educational purposes, or which have incidental or secondary educational value. All types of games may be used in an educational environment. Educational games are games that are designed to help people to learn about certain subjects, expand concepts, reinforce development, understand a historical event or culture, or assist them in learning a skill as they play.
Game types include board, card, and video games. An educational game is a game designed to teach humans about a specific subject and to teach them a skill. As educators, governments, and parents realize the psychological need and benefits of gaming have on learning, this educational tool has become mainstream. Games are interactive play that teach us goals, rules, adaptation, problem solving, interaction, all represented as a story.
In 2018, the global K-12 Game-based Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global K-12 Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GlassLab
Microsoft
Osmo
PlayGen
Banzai Labs
BrainQuake
Filament Games
Gameloft
iCivics
Infinite Dreams
Schell Games
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Subject-Specific Games
Language Learning Games
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global K-12 Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the K-12 Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of K-12 Game-based Learning are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
