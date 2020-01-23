Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market- Top Manufacturers, Product, Growth, Analysis, Application

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Jigsaw Puzzle is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces. Each piece usually has a small part of a picture on it; when complete, a jigsaw puzzle produces a complete picture. In some cases more advanced types have appeared on the market, such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions.

At present, in developed countries, the whole Jigsaw Puzzle industry is generally at a more advanced level. The highest value-added of Jigsaw Puzzle industry is R and D design. This part is captured by US, EU and Japan brand owner. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The world’s largest production area is concentrated in USA. USA is a major Jigsaw Puzzle producer. It is estimated that about 29% of Jigsaw Puzzle worldwide is made in USA.

Competition in the global Jigsaw Puzzle market is intensifying. The high-end of the market is dominated by foreign enterprises while local brands are the mainstay in the medium- to low-end segments of the market. Practically all international toy giants have established their own factories on the mainland or collaborated with local manufacturers to engage in production. Most of the major international toy enterprises have also made their inroads into the China mainland market by way of appointing sales agents or setting up their own marketing operations there.

According to this study, over the next five years the Jigsaw Puzzle market will register a 1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 730 million by 2024, from US$ 670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Jigsaw Puzzle business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Wood Materials

Plastic Materials

Paper Materials

Segmentation by application:

Children

Adults

In Global market, the top players include

Springbok Puzzles

Robotime

Disney

Schmidt Spiele

CubicFun

Educa Borras

Ravensburger

Artifact Puzzles

Tenyo

Toy Town

Cobble Hill

White Mountain Puzzles

Buffalo Games

Castorland

Hape

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

To study and analyze the Global Jigsaw Puzzle (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Jigsaw Puzzle market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Jigsaw Puzzle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Jigsaw Puzzle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Jigsaw Puzzle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

