Global Iucd Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this region, global intra-uterine contraceptive devices market is projected to reach USD 4,851.2 million by 2024 from USD 3,684.1 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global intra-uterine contraceptive devices (IUCD) market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Rest Of the World

Global intra-uterine contraceptive devices (IUCD) market competition by top players including –

Bayer AG dominated the IUCD market accounting largest market share followed by Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Mona Lisa N.V. along with others such as include

DKT International,

Egemen International,

Melbea AG,

Ocon Medical Ltd.,

Pregna International Limited,

Medical Engineering Corporation SA ,

SMB Corporation and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.,

Medu Scientific Ltd, China RH Contraceptives Co., Ltd,

Sanghai Jolly Medical Education Co., Ltd,

Bernstein Leibhard LLP,

Zheijang Daji Medical Instruments, Ltd.,

Nimble International,

AME Line, Technico,

Cepeo,

Contraceptivos,

Injeflex Ind And Com Ltda,

Bersil,

Amed.

The global intra-uterine contraceptive devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

The global intra-uterine contraceptive devices market is segmented into 2 product types, namely copper IUCD and hormonal IUCD.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, gynaecology clinics, and community healthcare. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

