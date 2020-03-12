Global IT Storage Services Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IT Storage Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

Description:

An IT Storage Services Provider is any company that provides computer storage space and related management services. Storage Services Providers also offer periodic backup and archiving.

Data owners normally access managed storage via a network (LAN), or through a series of networks (Internet). However, managed storage may be directly attached to a workstation or server, which is not managed by Storage Service Provider. Managed Storage generally falls into one of the following categories, which are locally managed storage and remotely managed storage.

In 2018, the global IT Storage Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Dell

HCL

HP

IBM

TCS

Fujitsu

Oracle

Pure Storage

SanDisk

Seagate

Western Digital

XIO Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local Managed Storage

Remotely Managed Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Enterprise

Government Organizations

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Storage Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Storage Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Local Managed Storage

1.4.3 Remotely Managed Storage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Storage Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Government Organizations

1.5.5 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Storage Services Market Size

2.2 IT Storage Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Storage Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IT Storage Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Dell

12.2.1 Dell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.2.4 Dell Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell Recent Development

12.3 HCL

12.3.1 HCL Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.3.4 HCL Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HCL Recent Development

12.4 HP

12.4.1 HP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.4.4 HP Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HP Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 TCS

12.6.1 TCS Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.6.4 TCS Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 TCS Recent Development

12.7 Fujitsu

12.7.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.7.4 Fujitsu Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.8 Oracle

12.8.1 Oracle Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.9 Pure Storage

12.9.1 Pure Storage Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.9.4 Pure Storage Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Pure Storage Recent Development

12.10 SanDisk

12.10.1 SanDisk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IT Storage Services Introduction

12.10.4 SanDisk Revenue in IT Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SanDisk Recent Development

12.11 Seagate

12.12 Western Digital

12.13 XIO Technologies



