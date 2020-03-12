Global IT OUTSOURCING Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

IT Outsourcing Market 2019

IT outsourcing is a company’s outsourcing of computer or Internet related work, such as programming, to other companies. It is used in reference to business process outsourcing or BPO, which is the outsourcing of the work that does not require much of technical skills.

The reasons for IT outsourcing include lack of resources and cost reduction. IT outsourcing is sometimes called IT enabled services (ITES) outsourcing. The typical destinations of overseas IT outsourcing are India and Philippines for the American and European companies and China and Vietnam for the Japanese companies. A combination of high overhead in the United States and strong cultural ties between the domestic and Asian information technology industries have led many companies to outsource labor-intensive software programming to Asia and Eastern Europe.

In 2018, the global IT Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

TCS

Oracle

Cognizant

Infosys

CapGemini

NTT Data

Sodexo

ACS

ISS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure Outsourcing

Application Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

BFSI

Telecommunications

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Media and entrainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

