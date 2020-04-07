In this report, the Global Isoprene Monomer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isoprene Monomer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isoprene Monomer or 2-methyl-1, 3-butadiene, is a common organic compound with the formula CH2=C(CH3)CH=CH2. In its pure form, it is a colorless volatile liquid.

The Isoprene Monomer industry concentration is high; there are no more than 20 manufacturers that take the majority share in the whole industry, and mainly distributed in Europe, US and Japan. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Russia and United States such as Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sibur, Synthez-Kauchuk and Goodyear Chemical.

Most company have one or two plants, usually in domestic area. Also, there are international companies set up factories in other countries too, such as Shell has a plant in United States. Many companies developed their own production line to produce market products such as synthetic rubber, rather than sale Isoprene Monomer to other companies.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Many companies developed their own technology to produce Isoprene Monomer. Russia companies like Togliattikauchuk applies Dehydrogenation method, due to the low production of natural rubber. C5 fraction extraction method is usually applied by American and Chinese companies, which is also related to the petroleum refinery situation in these areas. For the past 5 years, some Chinese manufacturers have deeply researched about the technology of producing Isoprene Monomer, to meet the increasing demand in rubber industry in domestic area since 2010.

The production of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in the past years, while the price of Isoprene Monomer is in fluctuation. The price of Isoprene monomer is forecasted to increase at rate of 1%~3%, due to the increasing of crude oil price and tightening of natural rubber supply in the coming years. As the application of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in both synthetic rubber industry and fine chemical industry, the demand of Isoprene Monomer would increase continuously in the future, and the increase would be more modest.

The global Isoprene Monomer market is valued at 2330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isoprene Monomer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isoprene Monomer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

