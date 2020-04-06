In this report, the Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-isophthalonitrile-inp-market-share-and-growth-2019



1,3-Dicyanobenzene, also known as isophthalonitrile (IPN), is often produced via an ammoxidation involving meta-xylene, oxygen and ammonia over a catalyst.

In 2017, the global isophthalonitrile market is leaded by Japan. China is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Syngenta, SDS Biotech, CAC Group, Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical and Suli are major manufacturers of this industry. MGC is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of MGC was 54136 tons, and the company held a share of 57.88%.

The main application of isophthalonitrile is mainly reflected by the downstream M-Xylylenediamine. M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc. Epoxy resin curing agent is a major application. In addition, isophthalonitrile is an important intermediate for the synthesis of chlorothalonil. Isophthalonitrile is an important intermediate. Most of the manufacturer’s products are used for their own downstream products, and their products are rarely sold externally. The downstream applications of isophthalonitrile are very extensive. Isophthalonitrile is mainly used in epoxy curing agent, nylon Resin and pesticide.

Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for isophthalonitrile. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

The global Isophthalonitrile (INP) market is valued at 560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isophthalonitrile (INP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isophthalonitrile (INP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Showa Denko

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

CAC Group

Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical

Suli

Syngenta

SDS Biotech

Sipcam-Oxon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Epoxy Curing Agent

Nylon Resin

Pesticide

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-isophthalonitrile-inp-market-share-and-growth-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com