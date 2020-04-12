In this report, the Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can be compounded with fillers and other modifiers and then vulcanized into practical rubber products. Owing to its excellent air retention, butyl rubber is the preferred material for inner tubes in all but the largest sizes. It also plays an important part in the inner liners of tubeless tires. (Because of poor tread durability, all-butyl tires have not proved successful.) IIR is also used for many other automobile components, including window strips, because of its resistance to oxidation. Its resistance to heat has made it indispensable in tire manufacture, where it forms the bladders that retain the steam or hot water used to vulcanize tires.

The global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market is valued at 4190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular IIR

Halogenated IIR

Segment by Application

Tires

Medical Stoppers

Protective Clothing

Sporting Equipment

Others

