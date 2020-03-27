Global Isobutene Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isobutylene (or 2-methylpropene) is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.

The classification of Isobutene includes MTBE Cracking, Tert-butanol (TBA), and the proportion of MTBE Cracking in 2017 is about 73.9%, However, growing concerns regarding groundwater contamination caused due to leakage of MTBE coupled with increasing popularity of ethanol as a gasoline blending agent is expected to segment impact growth negatively.

Isobutene is widely used in Butyl Rubber, MMA, PIB and other. The most proportion of Isobutene is used in Butyl Rubber, and the consumption proportion is about 54.2% in 2017.

North America is the largest supplier of Isobutene, with a production market share 42%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 31%.

The global Isobutene market is valued at 4540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isobutene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isobutene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lyondell Basell

TPC Group

Exxon Mobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Enterprise Products Partners

Evonik

Yuhua Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Qifa Chemical

Songwon

Qixiang

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Weifang Binhai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MTBE Cracking

Tert-butanol (TBA)

Segment by Application

Butyl Rubber

MMA

PIB

Other

