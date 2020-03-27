Global Isobornyl Acrylate Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isobornyl acrylate is a monofunctional acrylic monomer that can be polymerised by free radicals. Isobornyl Acrylate is used as an intermediate product for polymer synthesis in the chemical industry. In particular it is used in UV and EB cured coatings, inks, and adhesives because of desirable properties, such as excellent adhesion, excellent water resistance, and good scratch resistance.

Japan, China and Europe are main isobornyl acrylate consuming regions. The major consumer companies are Chase Electronic Coatings, Ashland, AkzoNobel, IGM, MITSUBISHI RAYON, Tianjin Toyo Ink, etc.

Among the applications, resin synthesis is the key driving factor for market growth, and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment.

The global Isobornyl Acrylate market is valued at 18 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isobornyl Acrylate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isobornyl Acrylate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sartomer

Evonik

Green Pine

Osaka Organic Chem

Solvay

MITSUBISHI RAYON

DSM AGI

Tianchi Chemical

ShangHai HeChuang

IGM Resin

WUXI ACRYL

EcoGreen

Jinan Yudong Tech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Isobornyl Acrylate

Isobornyl Methacrylate

Segment by Application

Reactive Diluent

Resin Synthesis

Others

