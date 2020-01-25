Global ISO Certification Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “ISO Certification Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “ISO Certification Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The ISO Certification Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The market size is estimated considering several factors such as certification costs, consulting costs, auditing costs and lead auditor training fees.
Other segment in the industry category is expected to show high market value by the end of the 2025 as compared to other segments in the industry category. The construction segment in the industry category is estimated to be the second largest in terms of market value.
This report focuses on the global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ISO Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bureau Veritas
DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)
SGS
Lloyd’s Register Group Services
Intertek
The British Standards Institution
CERTIFICATION EUROPE
NQA
Lakshy Management Consultant
URS Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ISO 9001:2015
ISO 27001-2013
ISO 22301: 2012
ISO/IEC 27032: 2012
ISO 14001: 2015
ISO Lead Auditor Training
Market segment by Application, split into
Information Technology
Metallurgy
Retail
Construction
Machinery and Equipment
Transportation, Storage and Communication
Chemical and Fiber
Aerospace
BPO
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3436029-global-iso-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ISO Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 ISO 9001:2015
1.4.3 ISO 27001-2013
1.4.4 ISO 22301: 2012
1.4.5 ISO/IEC 27032: 2012
1.4.6 ISO 14001: 2015
1.4.7 ISO Lead Auditor Training
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ISO Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Information Technology
1.5.3 Metallurgy
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Construction
1.5.6 Machinery and Equipment
1.5.7 Transportation, Storage and Communication
1.5.8 Chemical and Fiber
1.5.9 Aerospace
1.5.10 BPO
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 ISO Certification Market Size
2.2 ISO Certification Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ISO Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 ISO Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Bureau Veritas
12.1.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.1.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
12.2 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)
12.2.1 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.2.4 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) Recent Development
12.3 SGS
12.3.1 SGS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.3.4 SGS Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SGS Recent Development
12.4 Lloyd’s Register Group Services
12.4.1 Lloyd’s Register Group Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.4.4 Lloyd’s Register Group Services Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Lloyd’s Register Group Services Recent Development
12.5 Intertek
12.5.1 Intertek Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.5.4 Intertek Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Intertek Recent Development
12.6 The British Standards Institution
12.6.1 The British Standards Institution Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.6.4 The British Standards Institution Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 The British Standards Institution Recent Development
12.7 CERTIFICATION EUROPE
12.7.1 CERTIFICATION EUROPE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.7.4 CERTIFICATION EUROPE Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CERTIFICATION EUROPE Recent Development
12.8 NQA
12.8.1 NQA Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.8.4 NQA Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 NQA Recent Development
12.9 Lakshy Management Consultant
12.9.1 Lakshy Management Consultant Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.9.4 Lakshy Management Consultant Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Lakshy Management Consultant Recent Development
12.10 URS Holdings
12.10.1 URS Holdings Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 ISO Certification Introduction
12.10.4 URS Holdings Revenue in ISO Certification Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 URS Holdings Recent Development
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3436029-global-iso-certification-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)