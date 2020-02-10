Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Iron Ore Mining to 2022 Detailed Analysis of Current Industry with Forecasts Growth By Top Players – Vale SA, Rio Tinto Plc, Anglo American plc, BHP Billiton Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd” to its huge collection of research reports.



GlobalData’s “Global Iron Ore Mining to 2022″ provides a comprehensive coverage on global iron ore industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production by country, grade, iron ore reserves, consumption to 2022. The trade section also provides information on major exporters and importers. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global iron ore industry. It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, profiles of major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Scope

– The report contains an overview of global iron ore mining industry inlcuding key demand driving factors affecting the global iron ore mining industry.

– It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects, consumption, and major exportes and importers.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2027969

Reasons to buy

– To gain an understanding of the global iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors

– To understand historical and forecast trend on global iron ore production, and consumption

– To identify major exporters and importers

– To identify key players in the global iron ore mining industry

– To gain an understanding of major active, exploration and development projects.



Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-iron-ore-mining-to-2022-report.html/toc



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Global Iron Ore Mining to 2022 5

2.1 Key Highlights 5

3 Global Iron Ore Mining: Reserves, Production, Consumption, and Trade 6

3.1 Global Iron Ore Reserves by Country 6

3.1.1 Australia 7

3.1.2 Russia 7

3.1.3 Brazil 7

3.1.4 China 7

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production 7

3.2.1 Production by country 11

3.2.2 Australia 12

3.2.3 Brazil 14

3.2.4 India 16

3.3 Active Mines 19

3.4 Exploration Projects 29

3.5 Historical and Forecast Consumption 43

3.6 Major Exporters and Importers 46