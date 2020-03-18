In this report, the Global Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Casting is a process in which a liquid metal is somehow delivered into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the intended shape. The metal and mold are then cooled, and the metal part (the casting) is extracted. Casting is most often used for making complex shapes that would be difficult or uneconomical to make by other methods.
Cast iron is a family of metals produced by smelting metal, and then pouring it into a mold. The primary difference in production between wrought iron and cast iron is that cast iron is not worked with hammers and tools. There are also differences in compositioncast iron contains 24% carbon and other alloys, and 13% of silicon, which improves the casting performance of the molten metal. Small amounts of manganese and some impurities like sulfur and phosphorous may also be present. Differences between wrought iron and cast iron can also be found in the details of chemical structure and physical properties.
Due to the presence of carbon in cast iron, it may sometimes be confused with steel. However, there are significant differences. Steel contains less than 2% carbon, which enables the final product to solidify in a single microcrystalline structure. The higher carbon content of cast iron means that it solidifies as a heterogeneous alloy, and therefore has more than one microcrystalline structure present in the material.
It is the combination of high carbon content, and the presence of silicon, that gives cast iron its excellent castability.
Global market for Iron Casting is driven by growing manufacturing activity, particularly rising automobile parts production in developing markets. Growth in the market is driven by regional powerhouses, China and India, which continue to witness steady increases in outsourced manufacturing activity.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
Global Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) market size will increase to 7220 Million US$ by 2025, from 8530 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of-2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Waupaca Foundry
Grede Foundry
Neenah Foundry
Metal Technologies, Inc.
Cifunsa
Wescast Industries
INTAT Precision
Chassix
Aarrowcast, Inc.
Cadillac Casting, Inc.
Rochester Metal Products
Goldens’Foundry
Weichai
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Georg Fischer
Faw Foundry
Huaxiang Group
Meide Casting
Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) Breakdown Data by Type
By Product Types
Gray Iron Castings
Ductile Iron Castings
Others
By Molding Types
Vertical Molding
Horizontal Molding
Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) Breakdown Data by Application
Machinery & Equipment
Automotive
Pipe & Fitting
Valves, Pumps & Compressors
Rail
Others
Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Iron Casting (Ferrous Castings) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
