In this report, the Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Casting is a process in which a liquid metal is somehow delivered into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the intended shape. The metal and mold are then cooled, and the metal part (the casting) is extracted. Casting is most often used for making complex shapes that would be difficult or uneconomical to make by other methods.

Cast iron is a family of metals produced by smelting metal, and then pouring it into a mold. The primary difference in production between wrought iron and cast iron is that cast iron is not worked with hammers and tools. There are also differences in composition—cast iron contains 2–4% carbon and other alloys, and 1–3% of silicon, which improves the casting performance of the molten metal. Small amounts of manganese and some impurities like sulfur and phosphorous may also be present. Differences between wrought iron and cast iron can also be found in the details of chemical structure and physical properties.

Due to the presence of carbon in cast iron, it may sometimes be confused with steel. However, there are significant differences. Steel contains less than 2% carbon, which enables the final product to solidify in a single microcrystalline structure. The higher carbon content of cast iron means that it solidifies as a heterogeneous alloy, and therefore has more than one microcrystalline structure present in the material.

It is the combination of high carbon content, and the presence of silicon, that gives cast iron its excellent castability.

Global market for Iron Casting is driven by growing manufacturing activity, particularly rising automobile parts production in developing markets. Growth in the market is driven by regional powerhouses, China and India, which continue to witness steady increases in outsourced manufacturing activity.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] market is valued at 8530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Waupaca Foundry

AAM(Grede Holdings)

Neenah Foundry

Metal Technologies

Cifunsa

Wescast Industries

INTAT Precision

Chassix

Aarrowcast

Cadillac Casting

Rochester Metal Products

Goldens’Foundry

Weichai

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Types

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Others

By Molding Types

Vertical Molding

Horizontal Molding

Segment by Application

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Rail

Others

