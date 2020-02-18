Explore the Global IR Detector Market Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

Escalating demand for consumer electronics and rising government funds for military and defense are expected to increase the global IR detector market during forecast period.

The two basic forms of IR detectors are cooled, and uncooled. The cooled IR detectors use cryogenic cooling system. Uncooled IR detector is smaller in size, and offers cost benefits, which is also one of the key drivers for IR detectors in consumer electronics. The growing acceptance of IR detectors in applications such as consumer electronics, security, and smart homes, spectroscopy and temperature management applications is expected to spur the demand of IR detection during the next five years.

Intellectual proprietary licensing, high proprietary learning curve and stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the IR detector market during forecast period. The decreasing military budgets in developed countries owing to the recent economic downturn have also affected the growth Of IR detector market.

Global IR detector market can be broadly classified as InGaAs, Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT), Ingaas, Pyroelectric, Microbolometers and Thermopyle. On the basis of spectrum range the global IR detector market can be classified as Short Wave Infrared (SWIR), Mid Wave Infrared (MWIR), and Long Wave Infrared (LWIR).

IR technologies spectrum ranges from near infra-red (NIR) to long wave infrared (LWIR) wavelengths. Each spectrum range offers different functionalities and hence caters to different application markets. Near IR are widely used in active vision enhancement, material analysis and high temperature thermography. Medium wave IR is used in thermography, material analysis and passive vision enhancement; whereas Long Wave IR also known as Far IR (FIR) is wide applicable for passive vision enhancement and Thermography.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market of IR detector in 2014. The market dominance of Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rise in market penetration of IR detectors in consumer electronics segment and increased defense and homeland security budget of developing countries such as India and China.

