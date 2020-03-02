Global IQF Products market Outlook by Regions, Recent Development, Emerging Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global IQF Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Individual quick freezing (IQF) is one of the major technology used to keep variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and sea food products fresh for longer duration and to streamline the supply chain of these with rare chances of loss or damage to the stored products. IQF or individual quick freezing is the process of quickly freezing each unit of product separately, by using cold air that is blown at a high speed on a fluidized bed. Products that are frozen using IQF technology have better flavor, texture and are more nutritious than product frozen with different methods. There are many manufacturers to produce IQF Products, such as Superior Foods Companies, SunOpta, Simplot, Titan Frozen Fruit, Gaotai, Jinyuan Agriculture, Junao, SCELTA, California Garlic Company, Eurial, Oxford Frozen Foods, etc. The IQF products industry is not a monopolized industry. There are many suppliers in the world. Europe and North America are the two main production regions, they are also the main consumption regions. More than 40% of the IQF Products were consumed in Europe, and more than 27% of the IQF Products were consumed in North America, more than 10% of the IQF Products were consumed in China, in the future, China is an important consumption region.

Global Market Outline: IQF Products Market

The global IQF Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the IQF Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of IQF Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of IQF Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global IQF Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global IQF Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IQF Products are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Superior Foods Companies

SunOpta

Simplot

Titan Frozen Fruit

Gaotai

Jinyuan Agriculture

Junao

SCELTA

California Garlic Company

Eurial

Oxford Frozen Foods

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IQF Fruits

IQF Vegetables

IQF Seafo

Market segment by Application, split into

Direct Consumption

Processing Consumption

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of IQF Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IQF Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IQF Products development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

