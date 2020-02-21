Global IOT Sensors Market Growth 2019-2024

Global IoT sensor market is expected to reach a CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation;

By Sensor Type [Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Proximity Sensors, Touch Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Magnetometers, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Occupancy Sensors (Image Processing Occupancy Sensors, Intelligent Occupancy Sensors), Light Sensors & RADAR Sensors and CO2 Sensors], Technology [Wired (Modbus, Ethernet, Lonworks, KNX, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) and Wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, ZigBee, NFC, 6lowpan, Wireless-Hart (Whart), Z-Wave, Process Field Bus (Profibus), Dect-Ule, Thread, Enocean and Others], Vertical [Industrial (Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Transportation, Smart Agriculture, Energy), Commercial (Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics & Supply Chain, Corporate Offices, Financial Institutes and Entertainment), and Consumer (Wearable Electronics, Home Automation and Smart City)], Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11797

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of sensor type, the market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, proximity sensors, acoustic sensors, motion sensors, occupancy sensors , CO2 sensors and light sensors and radar sensors

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into consumer, commercial and industrial

Key Market Players;

The key market players for global IoT sensor market are listed below;

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Moxa Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Skyworks Solution Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

IBM

Sensata Technologies, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11797

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]