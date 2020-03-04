Global IoT in Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

In this report, the Global IoT in Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global IoT in Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global IoT in Transportation market in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T Inc

Garmin International

IBM Corp

Denso Corp.

Thales Group

General Electric

Verizon Communications

Cisco Systems

TomTom N.V.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, IoT in Transportation can be split into

By Component

By Mode Of Transport

Market segment by Application, IoT in Transportation can be split into

Traffic Congestion Control Systems

Automotive Telematics

Reservation, Toll, & Ticketing Systems

Security & Surveillance Systems

Remote Monitoring

Others

