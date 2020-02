Global IOT in Education Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018–2025

Overview of the Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Research

According to Kenneth Research analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the Global IOT in Education Market in 2018 and is expected to remain the leading region in terms of value during the forecast period.

Global IOT in Education Market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of connected devices in the education industry and rapid adoption of E-learning is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of Education week in 2015, Public schools in the United States spend more than $3 billion per year on digital content and online standardized tests for providing advance learning. Additionally, as per company sources Google.org funds $3 million in India to promote better education including E-learning and high quality of learning. Thus, increasing investment in E-learning across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth

Get Sample Copy of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076456

The report on global IOT in education market includes component, hardware, end user and application segments. Component segment includes solution and services, hardware segment is sub-segmented into interactive whiteboards, tablets and mobile devices, displays, security and video cameras, attendance tracking systems and others. End User segment is further categorized into K-12, higher education and corporates and application segment includes learning management system, classroom management, administration management and surveillance.

The regional analysis of global IOT in education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global IOT in Education market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and growing demand for E-learning education are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players include-

IBM, Cisco, Intel, Google, AWS, Oracle, Microsoft, Huawei, Samsung, SAP, Arm, Unit4

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

o Network Management

o Content Management and Analytics

o Device Management

o Application Management

o Security Management

Services

o Training and Consulting

o Deployment and Integration

o Support and Maintenance

By Hardware:

Interactive Whiteboards

Tablets and Mobile Devices

Displays

Security and Video Cameras

Attendance Tracking Systems

Others

By Solution:

Network Management

Content Management and Analytics

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

By End User:

K-12

Higher Education

Corporates

By Application:

Learning Management System

Classroom Management

Administration Management

Surveillance

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IOT in Education Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Get Customized Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10076456

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609