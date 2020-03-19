Global IoT Healthcare Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global IoT Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The primary growth drivers for the IoT in healthcare market include demand for reduced cost of patient care, improved healthcare outcomes, and evolution of high speed networking technologies.

Insufficient IoT technology skills across healthcare organizations is a major growth restraint faced by the healthcare industry.

In 2018, the global IoT Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MEDTRONIC

ROYAL PHILIPS

CISCO SYSTEMS

IBM

GE HEALTHCARE

MICROSOFT

SAP SE

QUALCOMM LIFE

HONEYWELL LIFE CARE SOLUTIONS

STANLEY HEALTHCARE

DIABETIZER

PROTEUS DIGITAL HEALTH

ADHERETECH

CERNER

PHYSIQ

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Device

Systems & Software

Service

Connectivity Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Telemedicine

Work Flow Management

Connected Imaging

Medication Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

