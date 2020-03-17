Global IoT Engineering Services Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

The market is said to be driven by the growing need for reduced system troubleshooting and enhanced operational efficiency, the increasing requirement of risk mitigation to minimize the data loss, the increasing adoption of micro services, and the accelerating Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC)technologies.

Industrial manufacturing vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global IoT Engineering Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ARICENT

WIPRO

CAPGEMINI

IBM

TCS

HAPPIEST MINDS

INFOSYS

COGNIZANT

EINFOCHIPS

RAPIDVALUE

TECH MAHINDRA

PRODAPT SOLUTIONS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product Engineering

Cloud & Platform Engineering

UI/UX Design

Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical

Transportation And Logistics

IT, Communication

Industrial Production

Energy, Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Product Engineering

1.4.3 Cloud & Platform Engineering

1.4.4 UI/UX Design

1.4.5 Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Transportation And Logistics

1.5.4 IT, Communication

1.5.5 Industrial Production

1.5.6 Energy, Utilities

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size

2.2 IoT Engineering Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IoT Engineering Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global IoT Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IoT Engineering Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Engineering Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Engineering Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States IoT Engineering Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 IoT Engineering Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 IoT Engineering Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Application

……Continued

