Global IoT Chipset Market 2018 Status, Growth Opportunity, Key Players and Future Forecast 2022

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT chipset market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global IoT Chipset Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Altair Semiconductor
• Intel
• MediaTek
• NXP Semiconductors
• QUALCOMM
• SAMSUNG
• STMicroelectronics

Market driver
• Increasing number of smart devices and applications
Market challenge
• Privacy and security concerns
Market trend
• Introduction of NB-IoT technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Smart cities – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Industrial Ethernet – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Smart wearables – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Connected vehicles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Connected homes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Introduction of NB-IoT technology
• Interoperability and cross-industry collaboration
• Emergence of Industry 4.0
• Anticipated rollout of 5G
• Heavy investments in R&D of cost-efficient IoT chipsets

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Altair Semiconductor
• Intel
• MediaTek
• NXP Semiconductors
• QUALCOMM
• SAMSUNG
• STMicroelectronics
Continued…..

